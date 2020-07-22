JuiceBar Launches Gen 3 Line of EV Charging Stations

JuiceBar, a manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, has launched the JuiceBar Gen 3, an EV charging station that delivers a safe and fast charging experience.

Unlike most chargers on the market, the Gen 3 does not force buyers onto a proprietary subscription-based network. Instead, property owners can choose their own network, a degree of flexibility that utilities throughout the country are encouraging as the marketplace for EVs evolves and buyers demand competitive pricing, new options to generate revenue and manage electricity usage. The company notes the Gen 3 eliminates the installation and maintenance worries of their clients while providing flexible service to customers, employees and guests.

“Our JuiceBar Gen 3 Chargers were designed to respond to the demands of property owners, installation partners and EV drivers,” says Paul Vosper, president and CEO of JuiceBar.

“JuiceBar has future-proofed its Gen 3 chargers by providing the highest levels of power and charging speeds in preparation for the longer range EVs and the increased demands of mass-market adoption. The Gen 3 48 A is 60% faster than the industry’s standard 30 A Level 2 charger, and the Gen 3 80 A charging speed is more than two and a half times the speed of the average Level 2 charger,” he adds.

The JuiceBar Gen 3 carries on the design of the original JuiceBar charging station which was developed with BMW Designworks U.S.A. The JuiceBar design provides owners with options to customize their chargers with logos and unique designs, allowing brand building and advertising opportunities.

The Gen 3, which meets the Society of Automotive Engineers‘ recommendations for Level 2 charging, is available with single and dual ports and supports higher charging speeds with 32, 40, 48 and 80 A power levels. Other features include double safety relay switches, easy installation, a weatherproof wall or pedestal mounted aluminum enclosure, and the first integrated cord management system to reduce tripping and arcing risk.

Photo: JuiceBar Gen 3 charging stations installed at Pride Stores in Massachusetts