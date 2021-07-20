JetBlue Expands Sustainable Fuel Usage

JetBlue has entered into a new relationship with World Energy and World Fuel Services for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

JetBlue’s LAX flights using SAF started this month. This increase in the airline’s usage of SAF includes 1.5 million gallons of blended SAF a year for at least three years, accounting for approximately 5% of JetBlue’s LAX fuel.

“JetBlue is facing climate change head on and preparing our business for a new climate reality,” says Sara Bogdan, director of sustainability and environmental social governance. “Sustainable aviation fuel is one of the most promising ways to rapidly reduce air travel emissions and help our industry move toward our net-zero goals. We are focused on growing our use of sustainable aviation fuel to replace conventional fossil-based jet fuel in our focus cities as it becomes available.”

World Energy is supplying JetBlue fuel at LAX from its facility in Paramount, Calif. JetBlue is World Energy’s second U.S. commercial airline partner to incorporate SAF into its regular operations. Made from inedible agricultural waste, the company’s SAF is certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials to reduce emissions by up to 80% per gallon before being blended with petroleum jet fuel. Delivery of the fuel into LAX will be managed by World Fuel Services, JetBlue’s fuel management company.

“Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) is committed to achieving ambitious sustainability goals, including net-zero carbon emissions and 100 percent renewable energy for LAX facilities by 2045,” says Justin Erbacci, CEO of LAWA.