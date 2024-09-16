J.B. Hunt Kicks Off Clean Energy Fuels RNG-Powered Truck Demo Program

Renewable natural gas (RNG) provider Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is launching a program to allow heavy-duty fleets to operate a truck equipped with the new Cummins X15N engine. The first company to participate in the program is J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., a commercial fleet operator with logistics and transportation services in North America.

The 2025 Peterbilt 579 day cab tractor, branded in Clean Energy’s signature green and equipped with Cummins’ 15-liter X15N natural gas engine, will be available for fleets to test on their normal routes in up to two-week intervals. Fleets operating the demo truck will be able to utilize Clean Energy’s fueling infrastructure, which consists of over 600 stations across North America, 200 of which have public tractor-trailer access.

“We are honored to have our esteemed collaborators at J.B. Hunt kick off our X15N demo truck program,” says Andrew Littlefair, president and CEO of Clean Energy. “J.B. Hunt is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, and trialing our new renewable natural gas truck will allow them to experience the engine’s impressive capabilities, which can meet any demand and have the potential to decarbonize part of its operations.”

“As a solutions-driven industry leader, we are constantly exploring and testing opportunities that have the potential to deliver value for customers who are looking to reduce carbon emissions in their supply chain,” says Greer Woodruff, executive vice president of safety, sustainability and maintenance at J.B. Hunt.

“We are excited to be the first carrier in Clean Energy’s pilot program and to get hands-on experience with the Cummins X15N tractor,” adds Woodruff. “Vehicles powered by renewable natural gas produce significantly less carbon emissions throughout their lifecycle and are more compatible with today’s available infrastructure than most competing emissions reduction technologies. The new technology and supporting fuel network in this pilot have the potential to be a viable, cost-effective solution for customers wanting to decrease their carbon footprint in the near term.”

J.B. Hunt has worked closely with OEMs, fuel suppliers and infrastructure developers for more than 15 years to study the economic and operational viability of natural-gas powered vehicles and their potential impact on greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions. Today, J.B. Hunt operates more than 180 RNG-powered vehicles. Alternative-powered vehicles and the adoption of biogenic fuels are two essential components for the company to achieve its goal to reduce its carbon emissions intensity 32% by 2034 from a baseline year of 2019. In 2023, J.B. Hunt surpassed the halfway mark for reaching its goal.

The new Cummins X15N engine is currently being tested by some fleets, and orders have already begun. It is receiving praise for its ability to haul heavy loads for a 800-plus mile range and is delivering power and torque similar to its diesel counterpart, the X15.

The X15N also can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions when powered by RNG. This fuel can have a negative carbon-intensity score, allowing trucks to reduce their carbon emissions by up to 300% compared with diesel.

Clean Energy’s X15N demo truck program is expected to run through 2025 or longer as demand and interest grows. The truck will make its way through large- and medium-size heavy-duty trucking companies in California, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida and states in between. This autumn, other industry carriers will follow J.B. Hunt to challenge the capabilities of the new engine running on low-carbon RNG.

For more information about Clean Energy’s demo truck program, please visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com/x15n.