Ivenco Secures NGV Order

IVECO, a company that specializes in the commercialization and manufacture of vehicles powered by alternative fuels, has secured an order to deliver 100 Stralis Natural Power trucks powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) to NRG Argentina S.A., a supplier to the oil and gas industry. The order represents one of the largest of its kind in South America.

In addition, NRG Argentina S.A. has purchased 100 maintenance contracts for the trucks which will enable IVECO to assist in the development of an exclusive service and maintenance center within the province of Río Negro in central Argentina, and location of NRG Argentina S.A.’s headquarters.

“We continue to offer our Argentine clients an economically and environmentally sustainable solution,” says Marcio Querichelli, brand leader of IVECO South America. “This sale represents an important next step for IVECO and for the local market, as it responds to a change in the energy matrix in our country. In addition, the sale of 100 maintenance contracts is a testament to IVECO’s commitment to not only offering a product but also providing fleet service solutions.”

The Stralis Natural Power trucks maximize the environmental advantages of natural gas delivering a reduction of between 40% and 50% in fuel costs compared to their diesel equivalents and emissions reductions of up to 90% of nitrogen dioxide, 99% of particulate matter and 10% carbon dioxide increasing to 95% when biomethane is used.