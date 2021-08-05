IVECO BUS Supplies Electric Buses in Paris

The Parisian transport authority, Île-de-France Mobilités, and the city’s transport operator, RATP (Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens), have awarded a major European tender to IVECO BUS for the supply of its 12-meter full electric buses.

This order for 180 electric buses, together with the 247 already in operation, will see IVECO BUS, a manufacturer of buses and coaches and a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., become a top supplier of electric buses to the RATP.

This full electric model is produced in the electromobility center of HEULIEZ (a CNH Industrial brand) in Rorthais, France. The model is available in four lengths (9.5 m, 10.7 m, 12 m and 18 m) and three charging modes: overnight at the depot, via pantograph (ascending or descending) or mixed recharging to meet the specific autonomy needs of each customer.