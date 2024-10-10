Iowa Invests in Expanding Biofuel Access Statewide

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program (RFIP) Board recently approved 126 project applications from the state’s gas stations for new and expanded E15, E85 and biodiesel infrastructure projects, according to Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.

Totaling nearly $6.35 million dollars, the projects are located across 61 Iowa counties and will allow drivers to save more money by providing more access to lower cost and cleaner-burning homegrown biofuels. The awards were made by the RFIP Board during meetings in August and September 2024.

New ethanol fueling infrastructure will be funded with the help of 88 cost-share grants totaling nearly $4.5 million for gas stations throughout Iowa, a record for one quarter. The board also approved 38 biodiesel retail cost-share grants totaling over $1.8 million, also a record for one quarter.

“Iowa drivers gain another opportunity to save money every time a new pump is installed or upgraded at an Iowa gas station to dispense E15 and other higher biofuel blends,” says Naig. “It’s exciting to see the momentum within our state’s renewable fuels industry as we see record ethanol production by our plants, record ethanol and biodiesel consumption by our drivers, and now record cost-share investment in ethanol and biodiesel infrastructure by our gas stations. We want to keep the Iowa biofuels momentum going because it not only saves drivers money, but it also supports rural jobs, expands markets for farmers, burns cleaner and enhances our energy security.”

A complete list of ethanol projects can be accessed here. The list of biodiesel projects awarded is found here.

Enacted in 2022, Iowa’s E15 Access Standard requires most retailers to offer E15 for sale by Jan. 1, 2026. With ample state and federal cost-share assistance still available, now is an ideal time for even more gas stations to upgrade their infrastructure. The RFIP helps fuel retailers offer higher blends of homegrown, more affordable fuel options to consumers by incentivizing the installation, replacement and conversion of ethanol and biodiesel dispensing and storage infrastructure. Incentives to upgrade biodiesel terminal and storage facilities are also available.

The RFIP Board will consider additional grant applications in the coming months. Grant applications are available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship website.