INOX Signs MoU With Shell for LNG Distribution

INOXCVA India Pvt. Ltd., an Indian company that specializes in cryogenic liquid storage, distribution and re-gas solutions, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shell Energy India Pvt. Ltd.

The MoU calls for the creation of an LNG distribution infrastructure – including logistics and receiving facilities – and will offer LNG access to customers not connected to pipelines. This will increase access to LNG for long-haul heavy-duty trucks and buses, and commercial and industrial (C&I) users all over India.

Shell Energy India (SEI) owns and operates a 5 MMTPA LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal at Hazira in Gujarat, India. SEI is building a truck loading facility at its Hazira Terminal, and the partnership with INOX will help the company to develop LNG as a preferred fuel source.

“Our partnership with Shell underlines INOX’s commitment to clean fuel. LNG is not only a clean and cost-effective fuel, but is also safe and reliable,” says Siddharth Jain, executive director at INOX India.

“We are delighted that our collaborative efforts will make this green fuel more accessible. A larger gas-based industrial ecosystem helps the environment, the Indian economy and all of our stakeholders,” he adds.

Since commissioning its first small-scale LNG installation at General Motors’ Halol Plant in 2010, INOX has successfully installed more than 35 facilities across the country under its GoLNG brand. Propagating the use of LNG as a clean and environment-friendly source of energy, INOX’s GoLNG transport tankers have collectively logged more than 6.5 million km and distributed approximately 100,000 tons of LNG to its consumers.

Photo: INOXCVA signs a memorandum of understanding with Shell Energy India