Infinium Project Pathfinder Produces Synthetic eFuels

Infinium is now successfully operating the world’s first commercial-scale facility making drop-in-ready electrofuels (eFuels) in Corpus Christi, Texas. The project, known as Project Pathfinder, consists of a continuously operating plant producing synthetic, ultra-low-carbon eFuels that can be used in heavy transportation applications and chemical processes.

“Project Pathfinder would not have achieved this milestone without the incredibly talented team we brought together to pioneer commercial eFuels production, logistics and product delivery programs, none of which have existed before,” says Robert Schuetzle, CEO of Infinium. “As both a technology innovator and a project developer, we have end-to-end control of the eFuels production process. This gives us a constant feedback loop that enables us to rapidly accelerate additional projects and scale our global production of eFuels.”

Infinium eFuels are made from captured carbon dioxide (CO2) and green hydrogen derived from renewable power in a patented process that produces ultra-low-carbon fuels that replace petroleum-based products: sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF), eDiesel and eNaphtha. These eFuels contain no sulfur and are produced without process emissions.

The company’s drop-in-ready eFuels have received ISCC PLUS certification from International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), an independent multi-stakeholder initiative and certification system supporting sustainable, fully traceable and climate-friendly supply chains.

Project Pathfinder integrates Infinium’s fuel production technology using patented catalysts with on-site electrolyzers, a state-of-the-art laboratory, and logistics and delivery mechanics to produce, validate and distribute eFuels in fewer steps than others in the industry. Infinium controlled the construction and commissioning of the project from start to finish and is responsible for all operations and maintenance.

The project serves as Infinium’s eFuels Center of Excellence, providing key information and identifying best practices for current and future projects. This includes process optimizations, development programs, operator and staff training, and construction and execution expertise that ensure standardization for future projects.

Infinium has more than a dozen more projects under development across the U.S., European Union, Japan and Australia.