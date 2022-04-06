In Move to Electrify Transit Vehicles, Pace Acquires 20 Proterra EV Buses

Pace Suburban Bus has awarded a $26.5 million dollar contract to Proterra Inc. to acquire 20 Proterra ZX5 Max electric transit buses, featuring more than 13 MWh of battery storage energy, and two Proterra MW-scale fleet chargers.

Pace is the transportation backbone of Chicago’s suburbs and one of the largest public bus service operators in North America, serving an area nearly the size of the state of Connecticut.

“Proterra is delighted to be Pace’s partner to bring our industry-leading fleet electrification solutions to the Chicagoland area. With our purpose-built vehicle platform and best in class range, we are excited to help drive the region’s switch to zero-emission, electric transportation,” says John Walsh, Proterra’s chief commercial officer.

“As transit agencies across the country begin to purchase electric buses, we are excited to be able to get our first order for electric buses in the queue,” comments Melinda J. Metzger, Pace’s executive director. “This puts us ahead of our anticipated schedule and will allow us to get electric buses on the road even sooner.”

Designed and manufactured in the United States, Proterra’s electric transit buses are equipped with the company’s battery technology systems. The 40-foot Proterra ZX5 Max selected by Pace features 675 kWh of energy storage.