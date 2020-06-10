Ideanomics Selects Manufacturers to Fulfill EV Taxi Orders

Ideanomics says its subsidiary, Mobile Energy Global (MEG), has selected several manufacturers to fulfill its electric vehicle (EV) taxi sales orders, including BYD, Dong Feng Nissan, Chery, Kia, Geely and Tesla.

Orders placed in China include 300 taxis for Changxing county, Huzhou; 800 for Neijiang, Sichuan – made up of 300 new taxis and 500 replacement taxis; Wenzhou, Zhejiang is adding 1,500 EV taxis; Yancheng, Jiangsu has ordered 1,250 EV taxis made up of 300 new taxis and the replacement of 950 taxis; Chengdu, Sichuan is replacing 3,000 conventional taxis with EVs.

A total of 11,254 units are currently in order fulfillment.

For Guilin, China, with delivery fulfillment already underway, MEG will provide 10 units of the Tesla Model 3 as a proof of concept, which could see the U.S. EV-maker support additional MEG orders in China. BYD, Nissan, Kia, Geely and Chery will round out the majority of partners for these orders. MEG requires multiple partners to ensure it can meet both cost and delivery requirements.

Ideanomics is focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial EVs and developing next-generation financial services and fintech products. MEG provides group purchasing discounts on commercial EVs, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

Ideanomics is headquartered in New York and has offices in Beijing and Qingdao, China.

Photo: Tesla Model 3