Ideanomics Reaches 500 kW Ultra-Fast EV Charging Breakthrough

Ideanomics has successfully tested a WAVE 500 kW charger at the Port of Los Angeles. This first-of-its-kind high-power, ultra-fast wireless charging system fully charged a Class 8 electric truck in less than 15 minutes, heralding a future where fleet operators could realize near continuous electric vehicle (EV) uptime.

“We’re showing that today, right now, electric heavy-duty vehicles can operate 24/7, ‘topping off’ their charge while the work is happening,” says Robin Mackie, Ideanomics Mobility’s president. “The benefits of this technology are crystal clear – fleet operators become more efficient by cutting out vehicle downtime otherwise spent filling up or plugging a central depot.”

Construction and charger installation at the Port of Los Angeles is under way, and Ideanomics expects the first 500 kW charger to enter service in 2023. Supported by an $8.4 million U.S. Department of Energy grant, the WAVE 500 kW charger is being deployed as part of a consortium project.

To help further accelerate the deployment of wireless charging, Ideanomics is offering an “as a service” model. Enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), an e-commerce company is partnering with Ideanomics to deploy wireless charging and electric vehicles on a subscription basis. The customer pays a flat, predictable monthly fee instead of an upfront cost.