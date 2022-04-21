Idaho Transportation Authority Orders New Flyer Buses for Transit Services

NFI Group Inc.’s New Flyer of America Inc. subsidiary has received a new contract from Mountain Rides Transportation Authority (MRTA) for seven battery-electric, zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG 35-foot heavy-duty transit buses. This contract includes one ABB 150kWh depot charger from NFI Infrastructure Solutions and follows an order of four Xcelsior CHARGE buses delivered to MRTA in 2021.

MRTA provides a full range of public transportation services in Blaine County, Idaho, delivering over 600,000 annual rides. Supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds, the order accelerates progress on MRTA’s fleet electrification goal of a 100% electric fleet by 2030.

“NFI is proud to accelerate MRTA’s transition to zero-emission with four-pillar mobility solutions, including our high-performance electric buses and full-suite infrastructure support,” says Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach for NFI. “By leveraging New Flyer’s advanced bus technology and extensive experience in charging infrastructure, MRTA will deliver cleaner, quieter mobility while mitigating the negative effects of climate change.”

Introduced in 2021, the Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus incorporates high-energy batteries that extend range up to 13%, advanced protective battery packaging for easy install and simpler serviceability, and a new lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90% energy recovery. New Flyer’s zero-emission deployments are supported by NFI Infrastructure Solutions, providing safe and reliable infrastructure services for mobility projects with over 275 chargers installed to date.