Hyzon Secures First Hydrogen-Powered Refuse Truck Order in North America

Hyzon, a hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer, has entered into a purchase agreement for North America’s first 12 hydrogen-powered refuse fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) with recycling company GreenWaste, contingent upon Hyzon meeting certain commercial terms and specifications as defined in the agreement.

“We are proud to partner with sustainability leader GreenWaste in this landmark agreement, as it represents a significant leap forward in transforming trucking in the waste industry through both Hyzon’s leading Class 8 tractor and refuse collection vehicles,” says Parker Meeks, Hyzon CEO. “It is clear hydrogen-powered refuse collection demand is growing, powered by Hyzon’s high-performance hydrogen fuel cells. Our technology offers a compelling value proposition to our customers, providing zero-emission power necessary to meet the demanding challenges of refuse trucks, ensuring they perform day in and day out.”

The company also recently announced the start of production (SOP) of its single-stack 200-kW fuel cell system (FCS), which enables Hyzon to manufacture standardized FCSs at volume for commercial sale.

Hyzon’s FCEVs are the first hydrogen-powered refuse collection FCEVs available for trial and purchase in North America, and GreenWaste will become the first company in North America to commercially operate them.

The hydrogen-powered refuse collection FCEVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, supporting GreenWaste’s broader sustainability initiatives, including its 2030 goal to achieve a 45% reduction in total combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its 2022 baseline. In 2023, GreenWaste achieved a 36.3% reduction in total combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its 2022 baseline.

The purchase agreement comes on the back of GreenWaste’s trial of Hyzon’s refuse FCEV, where it successfully completed several trial routes throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, testing for payload, can-lifts and range.

“Seven years ago, GreenWaste made history by commercially operating the world’s first full-size electric side-loading waste collection truck,” says Tracy Adams, CEO of GreenWaste. “Today, we are building on that legacy with our plan to be the first in North America to introduce hydrogen-powered zero emissions vehicles into our collection fleet.”

Hyzon’s refuse collection FCEVs will be built in partnership between Hyzon and New Way Trucks, a privately held refuse truck body manufacturer. Refuse FCEV deliveries to GreenWaste are expected to start as soon as the fourth quarter of 2025.