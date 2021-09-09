Hyzon Motors Sells 500 Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs to Shanghai Company

New York-based Hyzon Motors Inc. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shanghai Hydrogen HongYun Automotive Co. Ltd. for the purchase of 500 hydrogen-powered electric trucks.

Hyzon, a global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, expects, subject to execution of a definitive vehicle supply agreement, to provide 49-ton hydrogen-powered tractor trucks to HongYun. Under the non-binding MoU, the initial order of 100 vehicles is expected before the end of 2021 while the other 400 vehicles will be ordered in 2022.

HongYun Automobile focuses on providing logistics solutions primarily through hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles. The company provides operation, leasing and maintenance service for customers across the country, including one of the world’s largest steelmakers. After Hyzon delivers the vehicles, HongYun will be responsible for the subsequent commercial arrangements with its end customers.

“Hydrogen fuel cell technology has been adopted more quickly in China than in the rest of the world,” says Hyzon CEO Craig Knight. “This allows Hyzon to begin the critical work of decarbonizing the environment, while building experience, capacity, and expertise which will be applied globally.” Hydrogen, which is converted to electricity through a fuel cell with no tailpipe emissions, powers the vehicle through fuel cells that are compact, powerful and uniquely suited for long haul and high utilization back-to-base transport. Hydrogen fuel tanks can be refilled as fast as diesel tanks, a distinct advantage over batteries that typically take at least twice as long to recharge.