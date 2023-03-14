Hyzon Motors Places Interim CEO into Permanent Position

Hyzon Motors Inc., a supplier of zero-emission fuel-cell electric heavy-duty vehicles, has named Parker Meeks as its CEO.

During his tenure as interim CEO and after nearly two years in company leadership, Meeks achieved significant milestones for Hyzon, such as fostering a collaborative technology development effort to bring a complementary heavy-duty fuel-cell truck to the U.S. market with an electric powertrain provider, enhancing the heavy rigid and global cabover product portfolios, continuing to progress the company’s hydrogen fuel infrastructure partner and project portfolio, and launching vehicle trials with a global trucking company in Germany and an Austrian grocery retailer.

“Parker Meeks is the right leader for Hyzon, bringing extensive experience across sectors vital to the company’s future,” says Elaine Wong, Hyzon’s lead independent director. “In the time since he was named president and interim CEO, Parker has proven to be a trusted, strategic advisor uniquely adept at driving execution across global business operations.”

Meeks became president and interim CEO in August 2022. He took over full responsibility for day-to-day management of all business lines and functions, reporting to the board. Since then, Meeks directed a strategic review of global operations, which led to a reorganization of European operations under new leadership and ownership structures, as well as exit of the commercial truck operations in China to focus on high-priority regions, such as North America, Europe and Australia.

“Hyzon has a bright future, and I am privileged to take the permanent helm and put my decades of experience to work in a new way,” Meeks says. “Pairing our proprietary technology with operational excellence will position our company to help lead the global clean energy transition.”

Before joining Hyzon, Meeks served as president, infrastructure sector, for TRC Companies, a design and construction management business in transportation, renewable energy, and water resources end markets. Prior to TRC, he was a partner and founding leader of McKinsey & Company’s global capital productivity and infrastructure practice.