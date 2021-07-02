Hyzon Motors Joins Hygrogen Heavy-Duty Vehicle Consortium

New York-based Hyzon Motors Inc., a supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles, says it is participating in the newly established HyTrucks consortium in Europe.

The consortium, founded by Air Liquide, DATS 24, the Port of Rotterdam, the Port of Antwerp and the Port of Duisburg, is one of Europe’s largest initiatives aiming to deploy zero-emission heavy vehicle fleets into the continent’s busiest transportation corridors.

By entering into the agreement, Hyzon will support the HyTrucks program’s goal to have 1,000 heavy hydrogen-powered trucks on the road and establish 25 new hydrogen refueling stations by 2025, enabling emissions-free road travel between Belgium, the Netherlands and western Germany.

As previously announced, Hyzon has also joined the Covenant on Hydrogen in Mobility in Utrecht, which plans to bring 1,800 hydrogen vehicles to the Netherlands, and is a member of a European consortium of automotive companies that specified a joint target to deploy up to 100,000 hydrogen fuel cell powered trucks from 2030 onwards.

“Decarbonizing heavy road transport is essential to meeting global climate goals, and hydrogen heavy vehicles offer Europe and other regions a fast lane to that reality,” says Hyzon CEO Craig Knight. “Collaboration will be central to this effort and key to scaling hydrogen mobility solutions worldwide, so we’re excited to join the prominent members of HyTrucks and to supply our proven zero-emission heavy trucks to help Europe put 1,000 more hydrogen powered trucks on the road by 2025.”