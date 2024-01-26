Hyzon Delivers First Four Fuel Cell EVs to Performance Food Group

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), has delivered four FCEVs to leading food distributor and supplier Performance Food Group (PFG).

A joint ceremony at PFG’s Vistar facility in Fontana, Calif., marking the event was attended by local government leaders, company leaders and PFG associates, and showcased the new FCEVs by offering ride-along demonstrations.

“Putting these zero-emission trucks on the road marks an important step toward decarbonization goals shared by PFG, Hyzon and the state of California,” says Parker Meeks, CEO of Hyzon. “Our fuel cell technology will help Vistar’s heavy-duty trucking operations operate emission-free and with reduced noise pollution. We are deeply grateful for our partnership with PFG as it helps to further our collective goals to reduce carbon emissions from heavy-duty trucking.

“The deployment of these vehicles is a major milestone for Hyzon’s industry-leading technology, and through this partnership we expect to gain valuable insight through real-world operations,” adds Meeks. “Further, we expect that this intelligence will help us to optimize our technology, while working simultaneously to develop the next-generation 200 kW fuel cell system.”

Hyzon’s hydrogen FCEVs have an expected travel range of up to 350 miles and an expected refueling time of 15 minutes with fast-fill dispensing. PFG plans to add the vehicles to its fleet and put them in service to deliver snacks, candy and beverages to its customers. The vehicles will be fueled with hydrogen delivered by Pilot Travel Centers LLC, a fuel and energy provider with the largest network of travel centers in North America.

The delivery comes six months after Hyzon and PFG initially announced their fuel cell electric vehicle agreement. Hyzon is one of the first companies to deliver a heavy-duty fuel cell electric truck in the U.S.

“Food distribution is an essential service and critical to the companies and communities we serve,” says Jeff Williamson, senior vice president, operations at PFG. “As we look toward the future, it’s important for us to work toward sustainability goals and improve our transportation infrastructure. At PFG, we remain dedicated to reducing our environmental footprint and serving the Southern California region responsibly. We’re excited to have partners like Hyzon as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to being a good neighbor to every community we serve.”

Zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles offer benefits and convenience similar to diesel fuel trucks without the harmful emissions. Additionally, FCEVs have numerous advantages over battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in terms of payload, range and refueling time. FCEVs are expected to be around 6,000 to 8,000 pounds lighter than BEVs, have a longer range and can be refueled in as little as 15 to 20 minutes compared with up to three hours for BEVs.

With the delivery of these vehicles and subject to a successful trial with Hyzon’s next-generation 200 kW FCEV, Hyzon and PFG intend to work together on an agreement for fifteen 200 kW FCEVs and an option for an additional 30 FCEVs.