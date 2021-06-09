Hyliion Starts Expansion of Texas Headquarters

Hyliion Holdings Corp., a company that specializes in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, has begun an expansion of its Austin, Texas, headquarters.

Driven by a growing staff and the need for additional installation and testing capacity, the multi-million-dollar project will be broken into three stages, focusing on increased office space, a reconfigured installation warehouse, and a new research and development testing area. The full project is expected to be completed next year.

“Our people and our products are at the core of this expansion,” says Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “We are growing to accommodate current and expected future demand for our innovative powertrain solutions. Each decision made in our building redesign is intended to support our commercialization goals as we work toward the rollout of our new Hybrid unit later this year and the launch of our Hypertruck ERX.”

The full project will increase facility capacity by 50% and will include:

Expanding the facility footprint to 120,000 square feet

Adding 20,000 square feet of office space, enabling the entire facility to accommodate up to 500 employees

More than doubling the installation footprint and the number of trucks able to undergo simultaneous installation

Tripling the size of the area where Hyliion develops its proprietary battery technology

Increasing the testing area where Hyliion’s powertrain and batteries are assessed and validated before becoming next generation solutions

Building a second floor and a fitness center

Richelle Frank, vice president of operations at Hyliion, will oversee the day-to-day progress of the redesign in addition to her duties leading a growing operations team and managing all of Hyliion’s installation and assembly programs.

“I am thrilled to have joined such a talented team and a company whose mission is helping to bring superior performance, emissions reductions and lower operating costs to the commercial trucking industry,” says Frank. “I look forward to accelerating and building upon the strategic actions that Hyliion has already undertaken towards broader commercialization of our products.”