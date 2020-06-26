Hyliion Launches the Hypertruck Electric Range Extender

Hyliion Inc., a company that specializes in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, has launched its Hypertruck Electric Range Extender (ERX), a long-haul, fully electric powertrain delivering emissions reductions and cost-savings to the global trucking industry.

The launch of the Hypertruck ERX is anchored by Agility, a logistics company with $5.2 billion in revenue and offices in 100 countries. Agility has confirmed a pre-order of up to 1,000 trucks and has agreed to invest in a private offering of securities to be issued by Tortoise Acquisition Corp. in connection with Hyliion’s recently announced business combination.

“Hyliion’s practical solution addresses the most important needs of today’s fleets: cost savings, lower emissions and a fueling infrastructure that can support long-haul transportation,” says Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion.

“We’re already seeing robust interest in the Hypertruck ERX from fleets like Agility who are looking for electric solutions that can be seamlessly integrated,” he adds.

Combined with a fully electric drivetrain and a natural gas-powered onboard generator to recharge the battery, the Hypertruck ERX will provide more than 1,000 miles of range. The powertrain also produces electricity locally at roughly 30% less than the average grid cost, which yields a seven-year cost-of-ownership unmatched by any diesel, battery-electric (BEV) or hydrogen fuel-cell (FCEV) Class 8 truck under development.

With more than 700 public stations across the U.S., the Hypertruck ERX leverages a robust natural gas refueling infrastructure. The truck is the only electric Class 8 vehicle that can achieve a net-negative greenhouse gas emissions footprint using renewable natural gas (RNG). It will achieve 25 miles of pure electric vehicle range in compliance with cities adopting “Zero Emission Zones.” The vehicle’s low carbon footprint is further enhanced by the system’s machine learning algorithm, which optimizes energy efficiency, emissions, performance and predictive maintenance schedules.

Continuing Hyliion’s long-standing partner relationship with Dana Inc., the Hypertruck ERX will feature Dana’s electric motor, inverter and axle technologies. Dana plans to provide its manufacturing capabilities to support Hyliion in achieving the full volume production of its powertrain systems.

Initial Hypertruck ERX fleet demonstration vehicles have already been allocated to customers for delivery in 2021, with volume shipments scheduled in 2022.

For more information on the Hypertruck ERX, click here.