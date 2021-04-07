Hyliion Forms Council to Pilot Electric Powertrain Solution

Hyliion Holdings Corp., a company that specializes in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, has formed the Hypertruck Innovation Council, a select group of fleet, logistics and transportation companies that will support the development of Hyliion’s Hypertruck powertrain solution.

The Hyliion Hypertruck ERX is an electric powertrain charged by natural gas for Class 8 commercial trucks designed to provide a long-haul, electric powertrain solution that delivers lower operating costs, emissions reductions and superior performance to the global commercial trucking industry. Representing over 100,000 Class 8 commercial trucks globally, the Council says it will collaborate closely with Hyliion to provide key user insights in the development of the platform.

“Our customers are at the core of our business,” says Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “Their feedback and collaboration are crucial to the success of our hybrid solution, which has already logged millions of real-world miles. The Hypertruck Innovation Council will be the first to test and review demonstration units of the Hypertruck ERX and whose feedback will be essential as we improve upon our technology. The Council will also help us ensure that the diverse needs of today’s fleets continue to be reflected in our products as Hyliion develops the next generation of environmentally conscious technology and powertrain solutions.”

Council members will be the first to have access to and put real-world miles on the Hypertruck ERX demonstration units – providing valuable fleet and driver feedback. With an eye on furthering sustainable practices in the commercial trucking industry, the Council says it shares Hyliion’s focus on reducing carbon emissions without sacrificing performance.

