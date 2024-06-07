HVS Will Supply 30 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks to U.K. Transport Firm

Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS), the United Kingdom-based hydrogen fuel cell truck original equipment manufacturer (OEM), has signed a partnership agreement with Explore Plant & Transport Solutions to supply 30 HVS hydrogen electric tractor units to its fleet.

Under the terms of the agreement, HVS will deliver 30 state-of-the-art hydrogen-powered fuel cell tractor units for Explore to deploy in its fleet across the U.K. The vehicles will be supported by a service and maintenance plan, full training on the safe use of hydrogen, refueling and driver training, and a hydrogen fueling infrastructure that fully meets operational needs.

Founded in 2015, Explore is a specialist supplier of transport and plant hire services to a diverse range of industry sectors including aerospace, construction, rail and nuclear. It is one of the fastest-growing haulage and plant hire businesses in the U.K.

“It is our firm belief that hydrogen-electric fuel cell vehicles are set to revolutionize the long-haul and line-haul trucking industry, providing a clean alternative to traditional diesel engines,” says Chris Gatheridge, operations director for Explore. “These new HVS units will significantly reduce Explore’s carbon footprint, and this agreement underscores our commitment to advancing green technology within our business. We are excited to be collaborating with HVS to achieve this transition.”

“This landmark partnership agreement is testament to our shared vision of a sustainable future,” adds John McLeister, chief commercial officer for HVS. “Our innovative, zero-emission fuel cell technology provides fleet operators with the heavier payloads, longer range and faster refueling required of modern logistics operations seeking to decarbonize their fleets. We are looking forward to working with Chris and his team as we both aim to lead the logistics industry in sustainability.”

The HVS powertrain solution, designed as a native fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) from the ground up, provides superior efficiency, outstanding performance, and a reduced environmental impact by offering heavier payloads, longer range and faster refueling compared with battery electric alternatives.

Photo credit