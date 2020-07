HUBER+SUHNER Launches the RADOX HPC Charging System

HUBER+SUHNER, a global supplier of electrical and optical connectivity solutions, has launched its new direct current (DC) high-power charging system RADOX HPC200, completing the company’s RADOX HPC portfolio.

With this latest addition, the RADOX HPC portfolio enables operators of DC fast-charging stations, ranging from 50 to 500 kW, to procure all charging cables from a single source. This future-proofs their infrastructure by ensuring any upgrades to more advanced charging systems can be done simply and cost-effectively, eliminating challenges around different designs and installations.

Providing continuous uncooled charging for electric vehicles (EVs) at 200 A and peak charging up to 300 A, the RADOX HPC200 is ideal for use in cities, highways, hotels, shopping malls and fleet charging stations. Initially, the RADOX HPC200 is available with the CCS2 interface.

“With our now completed high-power charging portfolio, we can meet all EV charging needs, providing flexibility and functionality with a one-stop-shop for operators,” says Max Göldi, market manager of industry at HUBER+SUHNER.

“Manufacturers worldwide are gearing up for the EV takeover and need a system which guarantees that existing and future requirements will be met. Offering a high return on investment alongside high-quality performance and low service and installation costs, our RADOX HPC solutions are key for the ever-increasing demands of the EV infrastructure trade,” he adds.

The HPC200 has the same features as the recently released HPC500, with the ergonomic design ensuring an easy handling experience for end-users due to the lightweight connector, improved cable flexibility and sleek form factor. The system is future-proof as a result of its IP67 protection rating for safety beyond standards, replaceable contacts for extended service life and the option of a ready-to-use metering system in preparation for future demands.

The launch of the HPC200 comes a few weeks after HUBER+SUHNER launched its HPC500, the world’s first cooled charging cable system that allows continuous charging at 500 A, even in high-temperature environments.