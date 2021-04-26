Hub Group, DTNA Piloting Electric Trucks

Hub Group, a provider of transportation and logistics management solutions, has begun its electric truck fleet pilot with Daimler Trucks of North America (DTNA), a heavy-duty truck manufacturer, as part of Freightliner’s Customer Experience (CX) Fleet. This will be part of a six-month test in Southern California across a variety of freight environments and conditions in both dedicated and drayage freight operations.

“This test is an exciting next step in our innovation and sustainability journey,” says Phil Yeager, president and COO of Hub Group. “It is part of Hub Group’s long-term strategy to bring to market innovation that has a meaningful impact on our customers’ businesses and reduce the supply chain’s impact on the environment.”

The Freightliner eCascadia pilot will operate seven days per week over the six-month test. Hub Group engineers will analyze performance across multiple data points including range, payload, traffic conditions, charging scenarios, maintenance and safety.

Hub Group says it was the first transportation provider to fully equip its fleet of 44,000 intermodal containers with GPS tracking and telematics devices, delivering advanced visibility and security into their customer’s supply chains. Striving to reduce its impact on the environment, Hub Group says it transports its customers’ goods in the most efficient way possible.

The Freightliner CX Fleet is supported and partially funded by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD), which focuses on improving air quality in the South Coast Basin of Southern California.