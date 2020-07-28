Holman Enterprises Partners with Lordstown Motors

Holman Enterprises, a global automotive services organization, has entered into a new partnership with Lordstown Motors, an Ohio-based original equipment manufacturer of all-electric, light-duty fleet vehicles.

The strategic partnership will help to introduce the Lordstown Endurance, the first all-electric commercial pickup truck, to vocational fleet operators across North America.

“For more than nine decades, Holman Enterprises has embraced innovative automotive technology and services on behalf of our customers. We believe Lordstown Motors’ commercial fleet strategy is a major step forward for the industry as a growing number of organizations look to integrate electric vehicles into their fleet operations,” says Chris Conroy, president and CEO of Holman Business Services.

“The Endurance has the potential to deliver both immediate and long-term benefits to vocational fleet operators and we’re excited to help introduce the versatile pickup truck to this segment of the industry,” he adds.

Through this partnership, ARI, Holman Enterprises’ fleet management division, will provide fleet management services, including vehicle supply chain logistics, for the Endurance on behalf of their customers. Additionally, Auto Truck Group, Holman Enterprises’ work truck manufacturing company, will provide the design, manufacturing and installation of specialized equipment and upfit for the Endurance to help customize the vehicle for a wide range of commercial applications.

To learn more about Lordstown Motors and the Lordstown Endurance, click here.

Photo: the Lordstown Endurance all-electric commercial pickup truck