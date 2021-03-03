Holman Enterprises, Lordstown Partnership Focuses on First All-Electric Pickup

Lordstown Motors Corp., a company that specializes in electric light-duty trucks, has entered into a set of agreements with Holman Enterprises, a global automotive services organization, including a co-marketing agreement and vehicle procurement agreement with ARI, Holman’s leasing and fleet management services division, and an upfit services agreement with Auto Truck Group, Holman Enterprises’ vehicle fabrication and upfitting division.

Together, Holman Enterprises and Lordstown Motors will help organizations easily integrate the Lordstown Endurance, the first all-electric commercial pickup truck, into their vocational fleet operations.

The co-marketing agreement establishes the framework to co-develop business opportunities with Lordstown customers and ARI clients, while the vehicle procurement agreement addresses terms for the order and delivery of a set number of Lordstown Endurance trucks over a three-year term. Through this partnership, ARI will provide fleet management services, including vehicle supply chain logistics and distribution capabilities for the Endurance on behalf of their respective customers.

“We are pleased to announce this long-developing relationship and are excited to have Holman Enterprises select Lordstown Motors as its OEM partner for its innovation and evolution into the electric vehicle (EV) pickup truck market,” says Steve Burns, CEO of Lordstown Motors.

Under the upfit services agreement, Auto Truck Group will serve as a preferred ship-thru upfit provider of the Lordstown Endurance. With support from ARI’s supply chain experts, Auto Truck Group will offer shared customers the design, manufacturing and installation of specialized vocational equipment for a wide range of commercial applications.

