HNO Receives Order for Hydrogen Dispensers for Mobile Refueling Stations

HNO International, an innovator in hydrogen production and refueling technologies, has received a significant purchase order for its hydrogen dispensers. This order will support the deployment of next-generation mobile refueling stations, marking a pivotal step forward in the hydrogen economy.

Building on the successful rapid prototyping of the Compact Hydrogen Refueling Station (CHRS), HNO International is set to deliver hydrogen dispensers that cater to the escalating demand for flexible and scalable hydrogen refueling solutions.

These dispensers, built by HNO International, will be integrated into mobile refueling units developed by Total Hydrogen Solutions, a division of Pneumatic and Hydraulic. This collaboration ensures that the latest advancements in hydrogen refueling technology are seamlessly delivered to the market.

“We are one of a few companies in the United States that build hydrogen dispensers and are advantaged by having relatively short lead times,” says Paul Mueller, CEO of HNO International. The major components of the dispenser are built by its U.S. supply chain partners and supports H70, H35 and tube trailer dispensing.

The hydrogen dispensers and mobile refueling system will be deployed in California to a private midstream gas delivery company known for its current hydrogen delivery operations. This company is experiencing a surge in demand from customers eager to integrate hydrogen into their energy portfolios, as well as customers that already have hydrogen demand and don’t have the refueling infrastructure to support it. Deployment of HNO International’s hydrogen refueling systems will enable the company to expand its capabilities and meet the rising customer demand effectively.

California has been at the forefront of hydrogen adoption, yet it faces challenges in building a comprehensive and reliable hydrogen refueling infrastructure. The rapid deployment, scalability and compact nature of HNO International’s hydrogen production and refueling systems are poised to address these challenges head-on.

By providing mobile refueling infrastructure, HNO International’s solutions offer a versatile and immediate response to the infrastructure gap, supporting California’s ambitious hydrogen goals.