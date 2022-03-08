Hino Trucks Offers End-to-End Fleet Electrification Enablement Solution

Hino Trucks is introducing Hino INCLUSEV, a portfolio of end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) enablement solutions exclusively available from Hino’s nationwide dealer network. Hino INCLUSEV includes customer EV consulting, intelligent charging solutions, warrantied infrastructure, Hino electric trucks in development, 24/7 customer service and a bundled financing product.

Other companies involved in the EV collaboration with Hino Trucks include ChargePoint, EnTech Solutions and Mitsubishi HC Capital America.

“A first of its kind solution, Hino INCLUSEV keeps the dealer and customer unified through the ownership journey, leveraging Hino Truck’s leadership in delivering the ultimate ownership experience,” says Dominik Beckman, director of brand experience for Hino. “Unlike other programs, our dealers are engaged every step of the way and consult with customers from start to finish. Our dealers will help determine if EV is the right solution for a fleet and if so, support in setting up what is needed – including a site evaluation, charging solution spec’ing, grant applications, end-to-end financing, installation, maintenance, optimization and service. Our dealer network is fully equipped to ensure businesses can be electrified seamlessly. This is turn-key in its truest form.”

“Minimizing touchpoints by being centralized around the customer and dealer, Hino INCLUSEV uniquely eliminates the complexity, frustration and inferiority of searching out multiple third parties to achieve the needed solution,” shares Glenn Ellis, Hino Trucks’ SVP of customer experience.

ChargePoint offers an open charging network in the U.S and end-to-end electrification services from deployment to on-going support. EnTech Solutions is a full EV charging infrastructure solution provider. Mitsubishi HC Capital America offers a single source of financing for the entire supply chain of EV transition from dealer site assessment and infrastructure development, to financing the vehicle for the end customer.

“We are clearly an industry in transition and as the marketplace evolves, so do we,” adds Beckman. “Hino is committed to navigating the future with innovation and a suite of products, including Hino INCLUSEV, that meet our customers’ needs now and beyond. Speed, enablement, ROI and low stress…that is what we deliver with Hino INCLUSEV.”