Hino Trucks Awards Purchase Order to Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, has been awarded a purchase order by Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group company, for three trucks as part of their development plan for Project Z.

A development partner in Hino’s Project Z Battery-Electric Vehicle (BEV) program, Hexagon Purus will provide battery packs and powertrain integration on multiple Hino platforms with serial production planned in the next few years.

“Project Z represents our holistic approach to advancing Hino’s environmental goals,” says Todd Sloan, executive vice president of Hexagon Purus. “Battery-electric and fuel cell electric trucks are the perfect alternatives when you want to eliminate emissions and reduce maintenance costs. The recharging infrastructure is steadily growing and now is the time for fleet owners to plan on making the switch. We are honored to be selected by Hino Trucks and we look forward to contributing to the development of their zero-emission vehicles.”

With decarbonization high on the global agenda, there is a strong focus on alternative energy sources to power mobility applications. Battery-electric vehicles are established in the market and solutions continue to be developed to meet the growing market demand for zero-emission vehicles.