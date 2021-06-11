Hexagon Purus, VVG Partnership Electrifying California Medium-Duty Fleets

Hexagon Purus, a provider of medium- and heavy-duty battery packs, has partnered with Velocity Vehicle Group (VVG), a group of commercial vehicle dealers in the U.S., to deliver battery packs and powertrain integration for medium-duty battery-electric trucks in California based on Freightliner’s Class 6 M2 platform.

Hexagon Purus will deliver turn-key solutions that will convert up to 100 model year 2021 Freightliner M2 medium-duty trucks to Hexagon Purus eM2 emission-free medium-duty electrical vehicle trucks. The design will be built upon the platform from Daimler Trucks North America’s Innovation Fleet of battery-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. All Innovation Fleet trucks will operate using Hexagon Purus’ battery-electric solutions and technology. The new zero-emission Hexagon Purus eM2 Class 6 trucks will typically operate as package delivery or utility trucks.

“We are committed to providing clean vehicles to our customer base and have invested heavily in the infrastructure support, electric vehicle (EV) maintenance training and product knowledge required to make this happen,” say Brad Fauvre and Conan Barker, co-presidents of VVG. “We are excited to offer the Hexagon Purus eM2 product in cooperation with Hexagon which will allow our customers in California to achieve zero-emissions this year with a proven platform that includes our support”.

Deliveries of the new zero-emission Hexagon Purus eM2s this year will be mainly to customers operating in California. In 2022, deliveries of trucks operating in other states in the U.S. are also expected.