Hexagon Purus Signs Agreement to Deliver Hydrogen Distribution Systems

Hexagon Purus has signed a multi-year master frame agreement with Everfuel to deliver multiple units of its newly designed 45-foot, hydrogen distribution systems.

The systems will be used to transport hydrogen to refueling stations serving hydrogen fuel cell electric passenger car fleets, trucks and buses – driving the transition to green hydrogen in several European cities. At signing, Everfuel ordered its first six distribution units under the new frame agreement.

The master frame agreement covers the design, production and delivery of hydrogen distribution systems for Everfuel through 2025, with an estimated value of approximately €14 million.

“Safe and efficient distribution is one of the cornerstones of a successful and growing commercial green hydrogen business,” says Jacob Krogsgaard, CEO of Everfuel. “We are very pleased to establish a long-term partnership with Hexagon Purus for state-of-the-art hydrogen trailers and we look forward to jointly continue developing and improving green hydrogen distribution solutions further to reduce cost and increase performance while maintaining a high level of safety.”

Everfuel is making green hydrogen for zero-emission mobility commercially available across Europe and will be the first to apply the newly designed hydrogen distribution units. From a conceptual idea presented by Everfuel to improve the functionality of the system, Hexagon Purus has developed a hydrogen distribution system with a nominal payload capacity of 958 kg of compressed hydrogen at 300 bar.

The new design includes an advanced monitoring system for improved filling efficiency. They will be produced at Hexagon Purus’ production and assembly facility in Kassel, Germany. The first order under the new frame agreement will be delivered in 2021.

Photo Source