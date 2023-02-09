Hexagon Purus Providing Logistics Company with Mobile Hydrogen Refueling

Hexagon Purus, through its Wystrach GmbH hydrogen systems subsidiary, has received an order for mobile hydrogen refueling stations and stationary storage from Deutsche Bahn, a provider of mobility and logistics services worldwide.

Hexagon Purus’ mobile hydrogen refueling stations and stationary storage, including its Type 4 hydrogen cylinders, will be used for rail and other mobile applications in Germany. The value of the order is approximately EUR 2.5 million.

“Our mobile hydrogen refueling station offers a plug and play solution for our customer with one-day installation on-site,” says Matthias Kötter, head of sales for Wystrach. “The mobile hydrogen refueling station enables emission-free logistics and intralogistics with no limit to where it can be deployed to support hydrogen fleet adoption.”

Delivery of the refueling stations and stationary storage is scheduled for Q2 to Q4 of this year.