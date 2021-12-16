Hexagon Purus Contracts for Vehicle Integration of Hydrogen-Powered Trucks

Hexagon Purus has been contracted by two major truck manufacturers in North America to deliver complete vehicle integration of two hydrogen-powered class 8 trucks. The total sales value is approximately $2.2 million.

Hexagon Purus will assemble and deliver the complete trucks which involve integration of an electric drivetrain, a fuel cell module as well as the Hexagon Purus ProCab Hydrogen Storage system and Hexagon Purus ProPack high energy density li-ion battery packs.

“The momentum for zero emission mobility continues to strengthen,” says Todd Sloan, EVP of systems at Hexagon Purus. “We see growing interest in our fuel cell electric drivetrain technologies, and hydrogen will play an important role in the future of trucking. We are pleased to be selected by major OEMs once again – and to be trusted with complete vehicle integration.”

The trucks will be delivered starting Q2 2022.