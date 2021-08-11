Hexagon Purus Constructs a New Manufacturing Facility in Canada

Hexagon Purus is starting construction of a new manufacturing facility in Kelowna for battery packs and hydrogen storage systems for medium- and heavy-duty battery and fuel cell electric commercial vehicles. The facility is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2022.

The site will also be a technical center providing engineering, research and development for Hexagon Purus, as well as its sister company Hexagon Agility, which designs and produces compressed natural gas fuel storage systems.

“We are thrilled to bring this project to life, welcoming a future-oriented and environmentally conscious company like Hexagon Purus to expand its business in Kelowna,” says Steve McKay, CEO of McKay Property Group.

Hexagon Purus, a provider of zero emission electric drivetrain solutions for commercial vehicles, is part of the Hexagon Group, a manufacturer of carbon fiber pressure cylinders and storage systems.

“Deciding on the site for this world class facility was an easy choice. Kelowna continues to evolve and grow into a world-class city, allowing us to attract top talent in all areas of our organization,” says Todd Sloan, president of Hexagon Purus Systems.