Hexagon, Certarus Partner on CNG, Hydrogen Applications

Hexagon Agility and Hexagon Purus, both subsidiaries of Hexagon Composites, have signed a multi-year agreement with Certarus Ltd., a company that specializes in clean energy solutions.

The agreement represents a total value of up to $85 million and includes the supply of distribution modules for compressed natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen applications, as well as CNG fuel storage systems for Certarus’ heavy-duty truck fleet.

Under the agreement, Hexagon Agility received an initial order for mobile pipeline modules and CNG/RNG fuel storage systems, with a total order value of $18.5 million. Deliveries are expected to commence in Q2. The modules and trucks will further expand Certarus’ fleet of mobile pipeline trailers, which is already the largest Type 4 composite fleet in the world. The new equipment will be deployed to meet the growing demand for safe and cost-effective transportation of renewable natural gas (RNG).

“This agreement reinforces the strong relationship between Certarus and the Hexagon Group and our commitment to clean energy solutions,” says Seung Baik, president of Hexagon Agility. “Our comprehensive portfolio of g-mobility and e-mobility solutions enable us to meet our customer’s demands today, tomorrow and well into the future.”

Hexagon Purus also received an initial order for SMARTSTORE hydrogen distribution modules, with an estimated value of $3.2 million. Deliveries are expected to commence in Q3 and run through Q4. Hexagon Purus’ distribution modules will deliver hydrogen for mobility applications.

As part of the strategic agreement, Certarus and Hexagon will cooperate on further developing natural gas and hydrogen distribution modules and sharing of best practices with a focus on continuously driving safety and operational excellence.