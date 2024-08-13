Hexagon Agility Receives $18.7M in RNG Fuel System Orders from Refuse Fleet

Hexagon Agility, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, has received orders for renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel systems from a major refuse fleet in North America. The orders have a total value of $18.7 million (approximately 203 million Norwegian krones).

“We are proud to enable this refuse fleet to achieve cost-effective, carbon-negative transportation without compromising their existing business operations,” says Eric Bippus, executive vice president of Sales & Systems Development, Hexagon Agility. “Refuse fleets face the challenge of heavy payloads and unique and demanding operating environments. Making the switch to RNG offers fleets a proven and profitable option that reduces their carbon footprint — and provides a reliable and cost-effective solution for critical fleet operations.”

RNG captured from organic material in agricultural, wastewater, landfill or food waste can produce carbon-negative results when fueling on-road vehicles including short- and long-haul trucks, transit buses, and refuse and recycling collection vehicles.

According to The Transport Project (formerly NGVAmerica), in the U.S. in 2023, 79% of all on-road fuel used in natural gas vehicles was RNG. This number grew by 16% compared with 2022 volumes, increasing 234% over the past six years.

Deliveries of the RNG fuel systems are scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2024.