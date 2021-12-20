Hexagon Agility Collects Eleventh Order of RNG and CNG for Trucks

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a master services agreement in June 2020 with a global logistics customer to deliver renewable natural gas (RNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems for medium and heavy-duty trucks. Hexagon Agility has now received its eleventh set of orders under this agreement and the second order for 2022, representing an estimated value of $26.6 million.

Total orders placed to date with delivery targeted in 2022 represent an estimated value of $43.6 million. Overall, the 11 orders under the master services agreement represent an estimated value of $131.6 million.

“The logistics industry continues to step up its response to CO2 emission reduction,” says Seung Baik, president of Hexagon Agility. “RNG as a transportation fuel is an essential component in making an immediate impact towards achieving global climate goals. This additional order puts us over USD 100 million mark as we enter 2022 under this agreement. We are very proud to support the sustainability commitment and ambitions of this customer.”