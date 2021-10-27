Hertz Rental Fleet Making Huge EV Inroads with Tesla, Uber

Hertz, Uber and Tesla are accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) in the U.S. through a new exclusive partnership to make up to 50,000 Teslas available by 2023 for drivers to rent when using the Uber network.

Starting Nov. 1, drivers can rent Teslas from Hertz through this program in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Washington, D.C., with a nationwide expansion planned in the coming weeks.

Hertz recently announced a significant investment in a large EV rental fleet in North America, which includes an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 and new EV charging infrastructure across Hertz’s global operations.

“This partnership with Uber is another major step forward in Hertz becoming an essential component of the modern mobility ecosystem and executing on our commitment to being an environmentally forward company,” says Mark Fields, Hertz’s interim CEO. “We are creating the new Hertz and charting a dynamic, new course for the future of travel, mobility and the auto industry.”

“Climate change is an urgent global challenge we must all tackle together, and now is the time to drive a green recovery from the pandemic,” states Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. “This combines the power of Tesla, Hertz and Uber to help accelerate the transition to zero-emissions mobility. We look forward to seeing more EVs on the road right away.”

Uber and Hertz have partnered since 2016 to provide drivers with vehicle rental options. With this partnership, Hertz will kick off the program by providing up to 50,000 vehicles by 2023 exclusively to drivers. If successful, the program could expand to 150,000 Teslas during the next three years.