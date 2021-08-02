Helbiz Partners with Lightning eMotors to Deploy Electric Vehicles

Helbiz is exploring the electrification of their fleet with Lightning eMotors, a manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles for enterprise fleets. Following the completion of the current pilot program, Helbiz plans to deploy Lightning Electric Ford Transit 350HD vans throughout Miami and Washington D.C. to manage its intra-urban operations. These zero-emission electric vehicles will replace the existing gas-powered vehicles that are used to pick up, transport and drop off Helbiz electric scooters and bikes across each city.

The vehicles being deployed by Helbiz are Lightning eMotors’ Class 3 cargo vans with 86 kWh of battery capacity and a proven range of 120-plus miles, offering peak power of 160 kW (equivalent 215 horsepower), and a torque rating of 994 Nm (733 lb-ft). The new vehicles will run entirely on electric power and are capable of achieving 61 MPGe, compared to 13 MPG for gas-powered vans. They also include Lightning eMotors’ proprietary telematics and analytics software, which will aid with route optimization and vehicle efficiencies, providing additional support for the drivers.

“Helbiz’s mission is sustainability, and we need to make sure that principle is woven through every part of our business—from the physical scooters to the vehicles that support them,” says Giulio Profumo, CFO of Helbiz. “We are thrilled to partner with Lightning eMotors as it marks another milestone in meeting our goal of reaching net-zero emission target by 2022.”

“Helbiz provides powerful micro-mobility solutions for urban areas,” says Kash Sethi, chief revenue officer of Lightning eMotors. “Their e-bikes and e-scooters are perfect for small trips, are affordable, accessible and easy to use. Not only is the electrification of its transport vans a major part of their sustainability efforts, but these specialty vehicles are quieter, easier to drive, and less expensive to operate than the previous gasoline vans they used.”

Looking ahead, Helbiz plans to deploy Lightning eMotors’ vans throughout each city in which it operates.