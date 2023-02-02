Heavy Hitters Eye Major Hydrogen Refueling Network in Europe

TotalEnergies and Air Liquide say they are forming a 50/50 joint venture to develop a network of hydrogen refueling stations geared toward heavy-duty vehicles on major European travel corridors.

The partners aim to deploy more than 100 hydrogen stations in France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg in the coming years. These stations, under the TotalEnergies brand, will be located on major strategic corridors.

TotalEnergies will bring its expertise in the operation and management of stations networks and the distribution of energies to B2B customers, while Air Liquide will contribute its expertise in the hydrogen value chain. The joint venture, which will be jointly managed by TotalEnergies and Air Liquide, will invest, build and operate the stations, as well as procure hydrogen from the market and dispense it to its transportation customers.

“We are convinced of the necessity to start building now a heavy-duty network that will benefit our customers,” says TotalEnergies’ Thierry Pflimlin. “This new partnership with Air Liquide will enable us to continue our development across the entire hydrogen value chain.”

“Hydrogen offers clear benefits for heavy-duty mobility,” adds Air Liquide’s Matthieu Giard. “To promote its widespread use, it is imperative to accelerate the development of refueling infrastructure and to offer vehicle manufacturers and transport operators a sufficiently dense network of stations.”