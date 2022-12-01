HAM Group Opens CNG/LNG Refueling Station

HAM Group has opened a new EDUX compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas refueling station in the La Plana Nord service area, located in Borriana, Castellón, Spain.

The station is located on the AP-7, also known as the Mediterranean highway, that connects the entire Spanish Mediterranean coast from the border with France to Guadiaro, in the province of Cádiz.

HAM Borriana was designed and built by HAM Criogénica, with two LNG dispensers for heavy vehicles and trucks and one CNG dispenser for cars, light vehicles and trucks.

The selection of fuel and payments can be made independently at each of the pumps, using any debit or credit card or the HAM Card. The station, which is open 24 hours a day, has been equipped with CCTV and automatic extinguishing. There is also a 24-hour technical assistance telephone number to resolve any problems quickly.

HAM Group currently has a network of more than 100 service stations available on many of the main transportation routes in Europe.