Hager Group and IoTecha Corp. Achieve Milestone in EV Charging Development

IoTecha Corp., a provider of advanced smart charging solutions for EVs, and Hager Group, a provider of services for electrical installations, have developed an end-to-end platform for smart EV charging, enabled by combined charging system with ISO/IEC 15118 Plug and Charge (PnC).

This development was made possible by the new round of IoTecha funding led by Hager Group. The funds will be used to meet growing demand for IoTecha’s IoT.ON platform for smart EV charging, cloud-based charger monitoring and vehicle-grid integration (VGI) services.

Proceeds will also be used to support the launch of several AC charger models based on IoTecha’s platform in Europe and North America in early 2020 and further development of IoTecha’s IoT.ON cloud services.

“The success of any technology or service is highly dependent on the strength of the ecosystem that supports it. We are very proud of our partnership with Hager Group, which brings together complementary expertise and capabilities,” says Oleg Logvinov, CEO of IoTecha. “The history of IoTecha’s team began with the development of powerline communication technology and implementation of the ST2100 SoC, while at STMicroelectronics. We now have an opportunity to enable the implementation of complete systems because of innovative partners like Hager Group.”

IoTecha products offer many benefits to charging station manufacturers, operators and owners, including the support of key standards, such as CCS with ISO/IEC 15118 and Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP). IoTecha’s Combined Charging System on Module (CCSoM) is a software and hardware platform that shortens time to market for both EVSE and EV manufacturers and enables the development of a wide range of EV chargers for private and public use.

Photo: Hager Group and IoTecha’s collaboration