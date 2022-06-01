Guardian EVI Emerges as Guardian Fueling EV Charging Infrastructure Unit

Guardian Fueling Technologies has formed its new Guardian EVI division to support electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and the growth in EV charger demand in the United States. Deployment of EV chargers is growing in popularity with Guardian’s traditional retail and commercial customers that want to offer electric fueling to their customers and fleets in addition to the new EV charging markets, including hospitality, multi-family, workplace and parking.

Guardian EVI has received a significant investment from the company. It has added several industry veterans to its team in areas such as service, installation, project management and business development. Product lines and a full-service approach from planning and grant development to fully developed locations including installation and on-going service are cornerstones of the Guardian EVI business unit.

“Deployment of EVs has reached a place where significant investments are flowing to EV infrastructure and Guardian EVI stands ready to support the electrification of America,” says Joey Batchelor, Guardian Fueling Technologies’ CEO. “The expertise we have added to the Guardian EVI division will allow us to offer real-world experience with specification development and cost-effective solutions from a variety of vendors to meet every market need”.

Guardian EVI will leverage other Guardian divisions such as Guardian Connect, the company’s remote service delivery platform that provides real-time notifications of service issues and then acts upon them within minutes versus days or weeks in traditional service models.