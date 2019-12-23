GTI Seeking CNG Refueling Partner for the M2M Project

The Gas Technology Institute says it is seeking a partner for the Michigan to Montana I-94 Clean Fuel Corridor Project (M2M).

This endeavor seeks to ensure that a 1,500-mile span of Interstate 94 from Port Huron, Mich., to Billings, Mont., will have adequate fueling sites to serve alternative fuel and electric vehicle driver needs.

The M2M project, which is being led by the Gas Technology Institute through a $4.9 million U.S. Department of Energy grant, is being facilitated in partnership with DOE Clean Cities Coalitions along the M2M route.

The M2M team is seeking an additional partner to deploy or operate stations for compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling that will support the sustainabilty of publicly available fueling infrastructure along the I-94 corridor.

The partner should be capable of demonstrating the ability to deploy CNG stations in the near term, providing a clean, detailed plan for project execution including timeline.

Partners need to provide a detailed budget for total project costs to purchase equipment, design, permit, deploy, install, commission, operate, maintain and manage two or more publicly accessible CNG fueling stations. The budget is not to exceed $1.3 million in requested federal funding and must include a minimum 50% match.

Applications are due Jan. 31, 2020. For more information, reach out to Ted Barnes at the Gas Technology Institute, at (847) 544-3405.