Grupo Edora, REVO ZERO Join Forces to Develop Green Hydrogen Projects

Grupo Édora, a European renewable energy developer, has made a strategic investment in zero-emissions technology company REVO ZERO to accelerate the deployment of a green hydrogen generation and refueling network in the United States and Europe.

Under the terms of this investment, Grupo Édora has acquired a stake in REVO ZERO, and the two companies will collaborate on developing, financing and deploying green hydrogen projects globally. REVO ZERO’s modular approach to hydrogen generation and dispensing and Grupo Édora’s renewable energy infrastructure abilities will accelerate the roll-out of a hydrogen refueling network in the U.S. and Europe. The deployment of scalable green hydrogen technology aims to reduce the cost of generating, transporting and supplying hydrogen for the transportation industry.

“We are excited to partner with Grupo Édora,” says Ruben Creus, CEO of REVO ZERO. “Their experience in renewable energy development and commitment to sustainability makes them the perfect strategic partner for us to achieve our goals. This partnership will enable us to create the first private global hydrogen refueling network quickly and economically.”

“This strategic investment in REVO ZERO will advance Grupo Édora’s international expansion into the United States,” adds Rafael Martín, CEO of Grupo Édora. “We are already evaluating multiple solar projects in the southern corridor of the United States, from Florida to New Mexico, that will produce green energy for hydrogen generation and energy storage.”

The partnership will accelerate the deployment of hydrogen infrastructure for commercial closed-loop environments including airports, municipalities and universities and will eventually serve the consumer market by providing public access to green hydrogen refueling. The network deployment will set the stage for REVO ZERO to deploy its pFC Technology vehicles, which utilize a plug-in battery and hydrogen fuel cell to achieve a range of up to 700 miles and refueling time of around seven minutes.

Martín is joining the REVO ZERO vehicle engineering team as a special advisor.