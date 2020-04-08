Partners Building LNG, CNG Refueling in Poland

Grupa LOTOS, LOTOS Paliwa and Remontowa LNG Systems have signed an agreement to develop LNG and CNG refueling capabilities at LOTOS’ service station in Gdańsk-Osowa, Poland.

Scheduled to be operational in mid-2021, the station will refuel vehicles powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG). The cryogenic condenser will enable boil-off gas to be liquefied and re-injected into the tank container, helping to reduce methane emissions to zero during operation.

Automatic control and monitoring systems will enable single-person operation and remote servicing of the station. Its main function will be maintaining the technical parameters of LNG stored in the intermodal cryogenic tank containers at safe levels to ensure efficient distribution of LNG to end consumers by any mode of transport.

“Grupa LOTOS maintains its commitment to growth. We make and deliver our products to customers with no disruptions, and we support the emergency services while working on new projects,” says Paweł Jan Majewski, president of the management board at Grupa LOTOS.

“The project is implemented in partnership with Remontowa LNG Systems, and it will enable LOTOS Paliwa to expand its offering to include LNG and CNG as modern, alternative, economical, low-emission fuels designed primarily for heavy-duty transport,” adds Majewski.

The natural gas refueling infrastructure will be located at the LOTOS service station in Gdańsk-Osowa and will be operated by LOTOS Paliwa. The proposed location will contribute to developing transport infrastructure along a TEN-T route. Besides its function as a service station, the facility could be used in the future as a virtual LNG pipeline hub and serve as a hub of LNG distribution in Poland and abroad.

Initial assembly work is being carried out and training is being delivered in various fields, including the application of multilayer insulation. Almost all the required components have already been acquired. With the contract signed and design work and procurement process completed, the project has moved into the formal arrangements, construction and commissioning phase.