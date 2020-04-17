Green’s Blue Flame Coverts Fleet to Propane Autogas

Green’s Blue Flame Gas Co. has converted the last of its service and delivery vehicle fleet to operate using propane autogas. Their entire fleet, 100% of their applicable vehicles, are propane equipped.

Green’s Blue Flame, one of the first partners of Alliance AutoGas (AAG) in 2010, has been under continuous ownership and operation by the Green family who started the business in 1967.

“I met Randy Doyle of Blossman Gas back in 2009 through NPGA benchmarking,” says Joe Green, president of Green’s Blue Flame Gas Co.

“Randy told me about AAG and asked if I was interested. After I said I was, Stuart Weidie called me and I soon found out that we had a lot of common interests. We wanted to run everything we could on propane and make propane more accessible to our customers, and I knew AAG could contribute to that goal,” he adds.

In 2019, Green’s Blue Flame was able to secure about $65,000 through the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan (TERP) to convert their fleet to the domestic fuel. The TERP program provides financial incentives to eligible individuals, businesses or local governments to reduce emissions from polluting vehicles and equipment.

Green’s Blue Flame has 18 total vehicles in their service and delivery fleet, ranging from bobtail trucks to light-duty services trucks. Fuel savings are adding up quickly; the company is currently saving 60% by using propane in their bobtail trucks as opposed to diesel and saving 50% by utilizing propane in their light-duty vehicles. Green’s Blue Flame is also pleased to see savings on their overall vehicle maintenance. Propane autogas burns clean and does not require additional fluids like DEF, which eliminates the expense entirely.

Photo: Green’s Blue Flame’s fleet