GreenPower Secures Purchase Agreement with Forest River for EV Star CC Units

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has entered into an exclusive purchase agreement related to cutaway minibusses and Type B and C recreational vehicles with Forest River Inc., a manufacturer in the cutaway bus, motorhome and truck industries, for up to 150 GreenPower EV Star Cab and Chassis (EV Star CC).

“Forest River is a forward-thinking company that is looking to solidify their market position long into the future by adding a purpose-built, zero-emission offering to many of their product lines,” says Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower. “The EV Star CC meets the demands of many of their addressable markets and allows Forest River to focus on building bodies.”

The purpose-built all-electric EV Star CC will be used in a new line of Forest River zero-emission product offerings. Greenpower expects to deliver the first six units this quarter, with the remainder expected to be delivered over the next 36 months at a run rate that will be determined by the third quarter.

Photo: The EV Star CC