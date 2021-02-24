GreenPower Secures EV Star Order from Zeem Solutions

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has received an order from Zeem Solutions for 30 GreenPower EV Stars.

Zeem Solutions provides e-mobility logistics solutions for fleet operators across the U.S., offering a comprehensive solution that includes the vehicle, maintenance, charging and infrastructure for one monthly cost. Zeem’s order will consist of five different seating layouts, including wheelchair-accessible units and also cargo configurations. The EV Stars sold to Zeem were previously on lease to Green Commuter.

“Zeem Solutions is quickly becoming an industry household name for many fleets who are looking for a comprehensive EV solution that includes charging, maintenance and other services,” says Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower. “While many folks are still in a holding pattern, Zeem is in growth mode and looking to capitalize in a market where demand is increasing daily.”

GreenPower has leveraged its EV Star platform with six distinct models serving the cargo, delivery and micro transit markets. The EV Star is the only bus in its class that comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle.