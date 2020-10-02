GreenPower Enters Formal Dealership Agreement with ABC Bus

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of zero-emissions electric-powered medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has agreed to a formal dealership agreement with ABC Bus Inc. that will cover New York.

The agreement provides for 100 vehicles to be purchased by ABC over the next 36 months including the purchase of two EV Stars within 30 days.

ABC was founded in 1950 and has 10 locations with over 500 employees across the U.S. GreenPower and ABC are poised to capitalize on the various funding programs across New York including the clean trucks NYSERDA program and the New York Voucher Incentive Program which provides incentives for up to $100,000 of the purchase price for Class 4 battery-electric trucks and transit buses and up to $90,000 of the purchase price for Class 4 battery-electric school and shuttle buses.

“New York has set an ambitious goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. Transportation is the low-hanging fruit and New York can immediately begin making progress towards this goal by deploying GreenPower zero-emissions vehicles within their fleets,” says Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower. “By partnering with ABC in this territory, our future customers will be taken care of by one of the most respected transportation solutions providers in the country.”

Part of the NYSERDA and the New York Voucher Incentive Programs require a physical location and service support component to be eligible to access funding. After several months of working through the logistics of bringing on a new dealer for this territory, GreenPower and ABC are ready to begin aggressively pursuing this market.