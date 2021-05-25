GreenPower Electrifies Forest River Offerings with EV Star Cab and Chassis

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, says Forest River, a U.S. manufacturer of recreational vehicles, cargo trailers and buses, has taken delivery of the first five of GreenPower’s purpose-built EV Star Cab and Chassis.

“The initial focus will lie with the StarCraft cutaway bus product which represents a total addressable market of approximately 13,000 vehicles per year and Forest River accounts for approximately 9,000 of those units sold,” says Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower. “This is the type of transformative partnership that GreenPower has sought out as the company has matured, and we look forward to working with Forest River to accelerate their electrification strategy.”

Forest River says it will utilize the EV Star Cab and Chassis as part of its electrification strategy by building its top-tier body and integrating it with GreenPower’s purpose-built, zero-emission platform. Forest River celebrated the delivery of its 100,000th bus in July 2020 and has over 10,000 employees.

Photo: The EV Star Cab and Chassis